Veterinarian shares 3 common mistakes cat parents make that can damage your fur baby's health: ‘Sudden food changes…’

Cats are often seen as the easiest furry companions to live with - independent, low-maintenance and perfectly capable of entertaining themselves. But while they may not demand constant attention like some other furry friends, cats still have specific physical and emotional needs that can’t be overlooked. In fact, some everyday habits that cat parents consider harmless can quietly take a toll on a cat’s health over time. Try out Dr Anwary's suggestions to protect your cat's health!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Veterinarian shares common signs of depression every pet parent should know: ‘Not going for walks…’

Dr Amir Anwary, a South Africa–based veterinarian and animal health educator popularly known as Amir the Vet on social media, has highlighted three common yet often overlooked mistakes that many cat parents unknowingly make. In an Instagram video shared on December 17, the veterinarian explains why these everyday habits may be quietly harming your cat’s health, while also offering practical, easy-to-follow solutions on how to do things the right way.

Feeding only dry food

Dr Anwary points out that one of the most common and controversial cat parenting mistakes is feeding them only dry food. He explains that one of the most common conditions that cats suffer from is kidney disease and bladder problems - both of which are conditions associated with dehydration. Since cats are naturally poor water drinkers, they rely heavily on their food for hydration - which is why incorporating wet food into their diet is essential for maintaining adequate fluid intake.

The veterinarian elaborates, “Cats are not great drinkers of water. In fact, wild cats, which are still very closely related to the cats we have today, get most of their hydration from the food that they eat, as in 80 percent of their hydration comes from what they eat. So, cats are actually not very well designed to eat dry pellets. That's not what they're made for. So, giving them wet food with their food is absolutely essential, or making sure that you have a water fountain available for them to encourage drinking more water.”

Not providing enough enrichment

Dr Anwary emphasises that while cats are often considered easy to care for - requiring less constant attention or entertainment - your fur babies still need meaningful forms of enrichment. Even low-maintenance pets benefit from mental and physical stimulation to support their overall wellbeing.

He explains, “They still need to be stimulated even if they are indoor cats. If they don't, they're going to become anxious and develop behaviours that you don't want. So make sure that they have interactive toys or a window sill to sit on so they can look at the outside world, giving them some form of enrichment.”

Sudden food changes

When pet owners run out of cat food or decide to switch brands, they often make the change abruptly from one day to the next - but this is far from ideal for cats. Dr Anwary warns that sudden diet changes can upset a cat’s sensitive digestive system, leading to issues like vomiting, and may even land your pet at the vet within days, along with an avoidable and expensive bill.

He advises, “When you're changing your cat's diet, always do so over a period of seven days. Sudden diet changes will cause tummy issues, and that's not something that you want to deal with.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.