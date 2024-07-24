 Indian passport ranked 82nd, allows visa-free travel to these 58 destinations | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian passport ranked 82nd, allows visa-free travel to these 58 destinations

ByHT News Desk
Jul 24, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Singapore holds the top spot on Henley Passport Index 2024 with visa-free access to 195 countries.

With Indian citizens enjoying visa-free entry to 58 foreign destinations, the Henley Passport Index 2024 has ranked the country's passport at the 82nd position. An Indian passport holder can travel visa-free to popular tourist destinations like Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand.

Indian passport at 82nd rank on Henley Index with visa-free access to 58 nations.
Indian passport at 82nd rank on Henley Index with visa-free access to 58 nations.

Singapore clinched the top spot as the world's most powerful passport as citizens of this city-state enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 195 countries. France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Japan have the second most powerful passport, each providing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third position, with visa-free entry to 191 countries.

The United Kingdom, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland, ranks fourth, offering visa-free access to 190 countries. Australia and Portugal jointly occupy the fifth spot with visa-free travel to 189 destinations.

The United States, meanwhile, has slipped to the eighth position, now allowing its citizens visa-free entry to 186 countries.

A total of 34 countries are ranked in top 10 most powerful passports.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The index assumes that passport holders meet all basic entry requirements, are adult citizens traveling alone, and seek entry for tourist or business purposes for short stays. It excludes complex scenarios like diplomatic travel, emergency or temporary passports, and transit stays.

Here's the list of 58 destinations Indian citizens can travel visa-free:

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Djibouti
  12. Dominica
  13. Ethiopia
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos
  26. Macao (SAR China)
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands
  31. Mauritania
  32. Mauritius
  33. Micronesia
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique
  36. Myanmar
  37. Nepal
  38. Niue
  39. Palau Islands
  40. Qatar
  41. Rwanda
  42. Samoa
  43. Senegal
  44. Seychelles
  45. Sierra Leone
  46. Somalia
  47. Sri Lanka
  48. St. Kitts and Nevis
  49. St. Lucia
  50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  51. Tanzania
  52. Thailand
  53. Timor-Leste
  54. Trinidad and Tobago
  55. Tunisia
  56. Tuvalu
  57. Vanuatu
  58. Zimbabwe

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Indian passport ranked 82nd, allows visa-free travel to these 58 destinations
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On