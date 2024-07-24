Indian passport ranked 82nd, allows visa-free travel to these 58 destinations

With Indian citizens enjoying visa-free entry to 58 foreign destinations, the Henley Passport Index 2024 has ranked the country's passport at the 82nd position. An Indian passport holder can travel visa-free to popular tourist destinations like Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand. Indian passport at 82nd rank on Henley Index with visa-free access to 58 nations.

Singapore clinched the top spot as the world's most powerful passport as citizens of this city-state enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 195 countries. France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Japan have the second most powerful passport, each providing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third position, with visa-free entry to 191 countries.

The United Kingdom, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland, ranks fourth, offering visa-free access to 190 countries. Australia and Portugal jointly occupy the fifth spot with visa-free travel to 189 destinations.

The United States, meanwhile, has slipped to the eighth position, now allowing its citizens visa-free entry to 186 countries.

A total of 34 countries are ranked in top 10 most powerful passports.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The index assumes that passport holders meet all basic entry requirements, are adult citizens traveling alone, and seek entry for tourist or business purposes for short stays. It excludes complex scenarios like diplomatic travel, emergency or temporary passports, and transit stays.

Here's the list of 58 destinations Indian citizens can travel visa-free: