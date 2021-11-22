Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains for 3 months. Check full list here
india news

Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains for 3 months. Check full list here

The chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Railways Sumit Thakur also shared the full list of cancelled trains.
The Western Railway announced that six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will be cancelled during the winter season citing operational issues.(HT File)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Indian Railways has said it will cancel some special trains from December until February next year. The Western Railway announced that six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will be cancelled during the winter season citing operational issues.

The chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Railways Sumit Thakur also shared the full list of cancelled trains.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:

  • Train No 09017 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 1, 2021, to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No 09018 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus: This weekly special train running every Thursday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No 09403 Ahmedabad-Sultanpur: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 7, 2021, to February 22, 2022.
  • Train No 09404 Sultanpur-Ahmedabad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 8, 2021, to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No 09407 Ahmedabad-Varanasi: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No. 09408 Varanasi-Ahmedabad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 4, 2021, to February 26, 2022.
  • Train No 09111 Valsad-Haridwar: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 7, 2021, to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No 9112 Haridwar-Valsad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 8, 2021, to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No 04309 Ujjain-Dehradun: This bi-weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No 04310 Dehradun-Ujjain: This bi-weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 1, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: IMD predicts more rains in southern states

‘Indian economy will face crisis if…’ Here's what SC-appointed panel member said

India quietly marks 50 years of key battle before 1971 war began

Southern states to receive more rain as govts assess damages
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP