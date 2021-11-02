Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Railways makes it easier to get permits for filming on its premises

Film producers needed to apply offline for shooting documentaries, music videos and commercials, the Indian Railways said in a press release. That system will now change with the launch of the single-window online permission mechanism
An Indian Railways employee washes tracks at a station in Amritsar. Indian Railways has made it easier now to get permits for filming on its premises. (AFP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:37 AM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

The railways have created an integrated single-window online mechanism for permissions for film shootings on its premises and to make them more streamlined and efficient.

“Indian railways share a long association with Indian cinema. It has always lent support to Indian cinema for shootings... We welcome filmmakers to apply online for filming... and hope the railways will continue to be featured... in screenplays,” said Railway Board chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma.

Filmmakers earlier needed to seek permission from 17 zonal chief public relations officers and the Railway Board by submitting applications. Now with the setting up of the Film Facilitation Office, applications can be submitted through a web portal. The portal can be used for permissions for shooting feature films and TV/web shows.

Producers will have to apply offline for shooting documentaries, music videos, and commercials, the railways said in a press release.

“The idea is to create value for filmmakers by easing filming across various jurisdictions like the railways, which offer unique, distinctive locations that enhance the filming narrative,” said information and broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra. “The railways have also been an important part of India’s cinematic history and filmmakers must leverage this newly created ecosystem to weave India’s sprawling and picturesque railway network into their narrative.”

