Indian Railways to run superfast special festive train from today. Check details

In order to cater to the rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways will run the Gati Shakti Superfast Special train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction from Friday. "It is notified for the information of the general public that the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Northern Railway shall run 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train," stated the railways notification released on Thursday.

According to the Northern Railways, 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, October 31, November 2, November 5, and November 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 3.45pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 01683 Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Junction at 5.45pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6, and November 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 9.50am the next day.

The 01684/01683 Gati Shakti Special train will have economy AC three-tier coaches. It will have stoppages at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Danapur stations enroute in both directions.

Railways has already been running the new Economy AC coaches in trains since September this year. Economy AC coaches were unveiled in February this year with 83 berths, 11 more than the conventional AC-3 coaches of the railways. The space for the additional berths has been created by moving the main electrical controls under the coach body. To avoid any feeling of congestion for passengers, the Indian Railways has provided aircraft-style personalised AC vents for each berth.

Other features of the Economy AC coaches include fire-proof berths, foldable snack tables for aisle berth, personalised reading lights and mobile charging points, modular bio-toilets, one divyang-friendly toilet per coach, modified ladder for easy access to middle and upper berths etc.

