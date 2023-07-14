Indian student ‘brutally beaten’ with iron rod by Khalistan supporters in Sydney: Report

An Indian student in Australia’s Sydney was brutally attacked by a mob of Khalistani separatists on Friday, Australia Today claimed. Swapnil Singh (name changed) told the news outlet that he was attacked in Westmead, a suburb of Western Sydney.

The victim said alleged that the mob was repeatedly raising the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad”.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swapnil claimed he is an international student and was on his way to work when the mob allegedly attacked him with iron rods. He was struck with a rod on the left side of his face.

“Today, morning at 5.30am when I was going to work some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me. I work as a driver and my vehicle was parked just 50 metres from where I live. As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere,” Australia Today quoted Swapnil as saying.

He alleged that one of the attackers opened the left side door of the vehicle and hit him with an iron road on his cheekbone under his left eye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After which they opened the driver-side door and dragged me out of the vehicle and started beating me with iron rods. Two of them were doing video recording on their phones while 4-5 were hitting me from all sides,” he added.

He alleged that the mob was repeatedly raising the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad”.

He was later taken to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries to his head, leg, and arm. “Shortly after 5.40 am on Friday 14 July 2023, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault,“ the NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian government is yet to make an official statement over the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON