India News / 'Unity of my land': Indian Union Muslim League's youth wing conducts Hindu wedding in Kerala temple

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 10, 2023 02:17 PM IST

The Hindu wedding ceremony was organised by the Muslim League youth wing of the 12th ward of Vengara panchayat in Malappuram on Sunday at 8.30 am.

The youth committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a political outfit primarily based in Kerala, helped a Hindu couple wed in a temple at Malappuram. The district, home to the largest Muslim population in Kerala, hosted the wedding of Geethu and Vishnu at the Vengara Sri Ammancheri Bhagavathi temple.

The wedding of Geetha and Vishnu at the Sree Ammancherikkavu Bhagavathi Temple in Vengara. (Facebook)

The ceremony was organised by IUML's - a long-standing ally of the Congress in Kerala - youth wing of the 12th ward of Vengara panchayat on Sunday at 8.30 am.

Several leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress attended the function. Senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty and state president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal were also part of the ceremony.

Geetha, who hails from Palakkad, was a resident of Rose Manor Short Stay Home - a shelter which rehabilitates women in distress, victims of exploitation, trafficking and marital disharmony, and is run by the Mujahid Education Trust, according to its website. Although the marriage was fixed by the supervisor at Rose Manor in Manattiparambu, Vengara, IUML’s youth organisation provided financial help. The groom, Vishnu, hails from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode.

In a Facebook post, Kunhalikutty wrote, “Today, the temple courtyard bore witness to the unity and friendship of my land. This is a great message to emulate. Best wishes to Vishnu and Geetha as they step into married life.”

Adding that Geeta had come to Rose Manor years back with her mother and sister, the Vengara MLA hailed the temple committee for supporting the ‘beautiful expression of goodness’ irrespective of political differences.

In a statement to The NewsMinute, Vengara panchayat president Haseena Fasal said that Geethu, her sister Girija, and their mother were the last residents of Rose Manor. The Muslim Youth League helped conduct the marriage of Girija in 2022 by providing financial aid.

Speaking to Malayalam news channel Reporter TV, PMA Salam - the general secretary of IUML - said that although some people have tried to project the district in a bad light, Malappuram is known for such acts of communal harmony.

Ritu Maria Johny

Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail

