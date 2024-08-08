Indian visa centres in Bangladesh shut due to ‘unstable situation’

The Indian authorities in Bangladesh have closed all their visa application centres in the strife-torn country until further notice. People gather in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) headquarters during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)

"All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to an unstable situation. The next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day," reads a message in the online portal to apply for apply Indian visa.

The development comes as India had tightened security measures across its borders and reduced staff strength at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

On Wednesday, India evacuated non-essential staff and their family members from its diplomatic missions across Bangladesh. However, diplomats remain, and the missions continue to remain functional to provide essential services.

India had not commented on the situation in Bangladesh until Sheikh Hasina's shock exit from the country. Addressing the Indian Parliament on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government is in close contact with the Indian community and continues to monitor the developments. He also expressed concern for the safety of religious minorities amid reports of targeted violence and vandalism.

India's Border Security Force had increased vigilance across the Bangladesh border to prevent any possible infiltration attempt. On Wednesday, the BSF apprehended a large number of people along the West Bengal border for attempting to sneak into India. Odisha has also increased vigilance across its 400 km plus long coastline to prevent any attempts at illegal immigration.

Jaishankar also informed Parliament that nearly 19,000 Indian nationals, 9000 among them being students continue to remain in Bangladesh. Almost a thousand plus students from India, Nepal and Bhutan have crossed into India as universities were shut after violent anti-quota protests.