Indian warship carries medical supplies to Lakshadweep for Covid-19 relief

Pitching in to fight the Covid-19 crisis that had led to a virtual collapse of the country’s healthcare set up, an Indian warship on Sunday left Kochi with essential medical supplies to provide assistance to the Lakshadweep administration.

“As part of the nation’s fight against Covid-19, Indian Navy ships under Headquarters Southern Naval Command at Kochi are progressing with the mission of Oxygen Express in order to render support to the local administration of the Lakshadweep…INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital Kavaratti,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Sunday.

The stores carried by INS Sharda consisted of 35 oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection test (RADT) kits, personnel protective equipment (PPE) and other items to fight the pandemic. From Kavaratti, the ship continued with its mission to the Minicoy Island for disembarkation of oxygen cylinders and medical supplies, Madhwal said.

“Additionally, 41 empty oxygen cylinders from the islands have been embarked onboard Indian Navy hired vessel Meghna. The vessel is now headed to Kochi for refilling of the empty cylinders and will head back to Lakshadweep with filled cylinders soon to ensure that the Oxygen Express continues unabated,” he added.

The navy has also reserved 10 beds for patients from Lakshadweep at INHS Sanjivani, Kochi, to cater to shortage of beds at the islands.

The Indian Air Force continued to ferry empty oxygen containers to filling stations on Sunday. “One C-17 aircraft airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers of 15000 litres capacity each from Gwalior air base to Ranch,” a defence ministry official said.

The IAF has intensified its efforts for Covid-19 relief with its transport aircraft ferrying large oxygen containers to filling stations in different parts of the country, as previously reported by HT. The containers will be filled up and transported to different centres for Covid-19 relief by rail or road.

The IAF also ferried three containers from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar as well as another three from Indore to Jamnagar

Pitching in to fight the Covid-19 crisis that had led to a virtual collapse of the country’s healthcare set up, an Indian warship on Sunday left Kochi with essential medical supplies to provide assistance to the Lakshadweep administration. “As part of the nation’s fight against Covid-19, Indian Navy ships under Headquarters Southern Naval Command at Kochi are progressing with the mission of Oxygen Express in order to render support to the local administration of the Lakshadweep…INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital Kavaratti,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Sunday. The stores carried by INS Sharda consisted of 35 oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection test (RADT) kits, personnel protective equipment (PPE) and other items to fight the pandemic. From Kavaratti, the ship continued with its mission to the Minicoy Island for disembarkation of oxygen cylinders and medical supplies, Madhwal said. “Additionally, 41 empty oxygen cylinders from the islands have been embarked onboard Indian Navy hired vessel Meghna. The vessel is now headed to Kochi for refilling of the empty cylinders and will head back to Lakshadweep with filled cylinders soon to ensure that the Oxygen Express continues unabated,” he added. The navy has also reserved 10 beds for patients from Lakshadweep at INHS Sanjivani, Kochi, to cater to shortage of beds at the islands. The Indian Air Force continued to ferry empty oxygen containers to filling stations on Sunday. “One C-17 aircraft airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers of 15000 litres capacity each from Gwalior air base to Ranch,” a defence ministry official said. The IAF has intensified its efforts for Covid-19 relief with its transport aircraft ferrying large oxygen containers to filling stations in different parts of the country, as previously reported by HT. The containers will be filled up and transported to different centres for Covid-19 relief by rail or road. MORE FROM THIS SECTION ‘Irreparable loss’: PM Modi condoles classical singer Rajan Mishra's death News updates from HT: Indian warship carries Covid-19 relief to Lakshadweep Maharashtra records 66,191 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily death toll soars past 800 Bangladesh closes land borders with India amid spike in Covid-19 cases The IAF also ferried three containers from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar as well as another three from Indore to Jamnagar