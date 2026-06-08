Indian workers among 7 killed in Dubai as minibus collides with truck

Several Indian workers were among seven killed in Dubai after a minibus collided with a stationary truck on Emirates Road on Monday. Mangled mini bus after it collided it with a stationary truck on Emirates Road in Dubai. (X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

The preliminary probe has revealed that the truck had stopped in the middle of the road due to a technical issue, while the minibus rammed into it from behind as the driver failed to keep a safe distance, the Dubai Police said.

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Confirming the death of the Indian workers, Indian embassy in Dubai said that several Indian workers were killed and many others suffered injuries in the tragic road accident. However, the exact number of casualties is not know yet.

“Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the embassy said in a post on X.