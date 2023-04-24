'If someone did good doesn't..': Assam's expelled Congress leader over harassment case

Ex-Assam Indian Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Monday lashed out at the organisation's national president Srinivasa BV for allegedly harrasing her and said that the leader cannot be absolved for his crime even if he has done good work.

Ex-Assam Indian Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta.(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Truth will come out, it isn't against the party, it's against an individual BV Srinivas. If someone did good work during Covid it doesn't absolve him of his crime", Dutta told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Assam police on Sunday served a notice to Srinivas BV to appear at the Dispur police station in Guwahati on May 2 in connection with the alleged charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dutta, who hails from a family with four generations of Congress members, was expelled from the party on Saturday after accusing Srinivas of harassment. She was expelled for a period of six years due to "anti-party activities".

Dutta had filed a case against Srinivas at the Dispur police station last week, claiming that the leader has been "harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers". She also alleged that during the party’s plenary session at Raipur in February, Srinivas had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

She had earlier made similar allegations against Srinivas in a series of tweets. She had claimed that she had informed the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but no enquiry was ordered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, the case has triggered another tussle between the Congress and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While dismissing the charges against Srinivas as "propaganda" and condemning the police's action, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Himanta Biswa Sarma has become "infamous for his antics to stay in news". He further asked asked not to pay attention to Sarma as he is "trying to outbid" Union home minister Amit Shah to his post.

While responding to Surjewala's statement, Sarma said the Assam Police was acting in accordance with the law and that it was unfair to blame him for the "lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers."