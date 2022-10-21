Indian-origin Canadian Sikh accused of killing kids charged with murder: Report

A 45-year-old Indian-origin Canadian Sikh has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder - the intentional killing of one or more people by premeditated means, following the death of two of his children in their Montreal home.

According to a PTI report, the accused, Kamaljit Arora, is alleged to have killed his son and daughter, who were 11 and 13, respectively on October 17.

He is also accused of allegedly strangling his wife Rama Rani Arora at their residence in the Laval neighbourhood of Ste-Dorothee, north of Montreal.

The older sister of the two kids was the one who first notified police of the tragedy.

One of their neighbours, Annie Charpentier, said when she was returning from work, the teenager came to her door, asking her to call 911. "The young girl came out in crisis telling me, 'I need a phone, I need a phone,'" she said.

When police came, they found the kids in critical condition inside the house. The children were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Their father was also taken to the hospital in critical condition under police custody, though his condition had stabled since then.

Since his detention on Monday night, he has not been able to speak anything. The judge decided he wasn't fit to appear in court, so his trial was postponed on Tuesday, the report further added.

According to the report, the court was hopeful that things would improve by the time the accused returned to court on Wednesday morning to formally answer to the allegations.

Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer offered his condolences to the family on Twitter, stating that "all of Laval is in mourning."

"What I want to say to people is if there's something in your life going on, don't wait, call. There's a line in Laval, 2-1-1, that you can call. Whatever the problem is, there are people on the other end that can be there to help."

(With inputs from agency)

