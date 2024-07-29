Indians in Lebanon advised to ‘exercise caution’ amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The Indian embassy in Beirut on Monday urged its citizens living in Lebanon to exercise caution and remain in contact with them in light of recent developments in the region. Druze elders and mourners surround the coffins of 10 of the 12 people killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon on July 28. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY/ AFP)

The situation in Beirut has escalated after the Israeli military announced on Sunday that its jets bombed weapons depots and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

Earlier, Israeli authorities reported that a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teens. The military described it as the deadliest attack on civilians since October 7.

“In view of recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise to caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons. beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number 96176860128,” the embassy wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



The authorities also raised fears of a broader regional war between Israel and Hezbollah, which in a rare move denied it was responsible.

The White House National Security Council said it was speaking with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts and working on a diplomatic solution to “end all attacks once and for all" in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have a history of numerous conflicts, with the most recent war occurring in 2006. Israel has long considered Hezbollah the greatest threat at its borders, especially due to its expanding arsenal and established presence in Syria. Hezbollah’s ideology is largely centered around its conflict with Israel.

Meanwhile, flights at Beirut Airport have been canceled or delayed, with Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) attributing the disruptions to insurance risks amid escalating tensions between Israel and the armed political group Hezbollah.

On Monday, Lufthansa announced that out of an abundance of caution, it has suspended five routes to and from Beirut operated by Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa until July 30.



