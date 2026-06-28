Indians stranded in Nepal with no China permit for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, MEA issues advisory: ‘verify tour operator’

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday advised Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators not to start their journey from India unless they have obtained all the required travel documents.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatris gather at Nathu La during the flagging off of the first batch of the pilgrimage by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, in Gangtok, Sikkim, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (PTI)

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The advisory comes after several Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar were reportedly stranded in Nepal without the necessary permits and visas required to enter China.

In a statement, the MEA said it had received multiple requests for help from Indian citizens stuck in Nepal while undertaking the pilgrimage through tours organised by private operators.

"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded," the ministry said.

Verify tour operators before booking

The MEA also urged pilgrims to exercise caution while booking their travel and ensure that tour operators are properly registered and authorised.

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{{^usCountry}} "The pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry's advisory comes amid reports that dozens of Indian pilgrims have been unable to proceed with their journey due to documentation-related issues. Pilgrims stranded in Nepal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry's advisory comes amid reports that dozens of Indian pilgrims have been unable to proceed with their journey due to documentation-related issues. Pilgrims stranded in Nepal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue was raised earlier by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who said around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar were stranded in Kathmandu and required urgent assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue was raised earlier by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who said around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar were stranded in Kathmandu and required urgent assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Sule appealed to authorities to intervene and help the pilgrims continue their journey safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Sule appealed to authorities to intervene and help the pilgrims continue their journey safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She also sought intervention from external affairs minister S Jaishankar, the Indian embassies in Nepal and China, and the MEA.

"Requesting Dr S Jaishankar, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal, Embassy of India in Beijing, China and Ministry of External Affairs, India to kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary support to ensure their safe onward journey," she added.

The development comes days after the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass on June 20, marking the continuation of the pilgrimage route through the Himalayan pass.

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