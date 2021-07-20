Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India's Covid-19 tally dips after 125 days with 30,093 fresh cases, 374 deaths recorded
india news

India's Covid-19 tally dips after 125 days with 30,093 fresh cases, 374 deaths recorded

The last time India's Covid-19 tally was below 30,000-mark was on March 16 when the country saw 28,903 fresh cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:53 AM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample of a traveler to test for Covid-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India. (AP)

India recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over four months on Tuesday as it registered 30,093 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed. The last time India's Covid-19 tally was below 30,000-mark was on March 16 when the country saw 28,903 fresh cases.

The country also saw 374 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 414,482. This is also the lowest death count India has seen after over three months. India witnessed deaths below 400 on March 30 when 354 fatalities were recorded.

Active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours dipped sharply by 15,535, bringing the current infections in the country down to 406,130, the health ministry data showed. These account for 1.35% of the total infections reported in the country.

At least 45,254 people recovered from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking India's recovery rate to 97.32%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP