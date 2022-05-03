India’s daily cases fall below 3,000-mark after 5 days: Today’s Covid updates

India’s daily Covid tally fell below the 3,000-mark on Tuesday after five days as the country logged 2,568 new cases in the last 24 hours. India reported 2,927 cases last Thursday, after which the single-day rise in cases stayed above 3K for five consecutive days.

Here are top 5 updates on Covid-19 situation in India today

Active cases dip again

India’s active Covid-19 cases also dipped by 363 in the last 24 hours after touching the 19,500-mark on the previous day. The active cases now stand at 19,137 or 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

20 new deaths in last 24 hours

As per data shared by the health ministry, 20 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,23,889.

Slight dip in Delhi’s fresh cases

The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily cases as it reported 1,076 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the city currently stand at 5,744 as a PTI report. No new deaths were reported in the city according to data shared by the city health department.

Covid-19 cases in other states

The state of Maharashtra witnessed 92 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh witnessed 193 cases, with 66 reported from Noida alone. 40 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana and 23 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 16 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gujarat as well, 9 in Chhattisgarh and 6 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vaccination and Covid-19 recovery update

In the last 24 hours, over 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India, health ministry data says. Of these, over 2.14 lakh were booster vaccine doses. Total 189.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 2,900 fresh recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 4,25,41,887 on Tuesday, with the national recovery rate now at 98.74 per cent.