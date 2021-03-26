Home / India News / India’s daily Covid-19 count surpasses 59,000 for the first time since Oct 17
india news

India’s daily Covid-19 count surpasses 59,000 for the first time since Oct 17

The pace at which the cases are rising in the country indicates that the second Covid-19 wave may be much worse than the first wave, which was brought under control by November last year.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample for RT-PCR test during a special testing camp at a government dispensary, in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

India witnessed a jump of 59,118 in its Covid-19 tally on Friday, which took the nationwide numbers to 11,846,652, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily toll from the disease also continued to rise and remained above 200 (257 to be exact) taking total fatalities to 160,949.

Continuing the upward trend, the active caseload breached the four lakh-mark as the tally went up by 25,874 cases to 4,21,066. Currently, the active cases account for 3.35% of the total caseload in the country.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

The pace at which the cases are rising in the country indicates that the second Covid-19 wave may be much worse than the first wave, which was brought under control by November last year. The daily infection trajectory in Maharashtra and Gujarat has already surpassed the peaks of their first wave while Punjab is close to crossing its previous peak.

On Thursday, the health ministry said, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat account for 81% of the daily new cases. “Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91% of the total active cases,” it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC flags army’s structure that discriminates against women officers: Key points

India’s second Covid wave may be worse than the first: Key points

Active cases of Covid-19 cross 4 lakh mark, up by 52,000 in 2 days

NIA recreates scene of Mansukh Hiran murder; to confront Sachin Vaze today

For the week ending March 25, India reported 47,442 new infections every day on average. This is the highest the seven-day average has touched since October 28. In terms of real figures, this is the worst the case rate has been in four months.

Following the sudden surge in the last two months, the government has stepped up the vaccination drive and has allowed all citizens above 45 years of age to get vaccinated from April 1 onwards. They will not need to produce any comorbidities certificate.

India has also put on the hold the expansion of vaccine exports in order to meet the domestic demands first. The rollout will be carried out in a phased manner and delivery schedules are expected to be calibrated in sync with domestic requirements, people familiar with developments said on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP