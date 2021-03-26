IND USA
File photo: Health department workers taking sample of Covid-19. (HT photo)
Live

LIVE: Brazil records over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 12.3 million

The United States, Brazil and India, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads in the world, as per Johns Hopkins University.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at over 11.78 million as the country finds itself in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic. In 24 hours leading up to Thursday, there were 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in the country, as per the Union health ministry, the highest single-day tally since October 23, when 54,366 fresh infections were recorded. Maharashtra continued to be the epicentre of the surge, as the state recorded 35,952 new cases, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global tally of cases currently stands at over 125 million while more than 2.75 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. With an infection tally exceeding 30 million, and a death toll topping 546,000, the United States has the highest numbers globally on both counts.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on March 25, as many as it did on March 24, as per the country's health authorities. Infection tally reaches 90,147 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

  • MAR 26, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Brazil reports over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases

    Brazil's Covid-19 tally tops 12.3 million as the country saw more than 100,000 new cases on Thursday. More than 300,000 people have also succumbed to the infection in Brazil thus far.

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.
Meanwhile, Nagpur district recorded over 3, 500 Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, with 3,579 people testing positive on Thursday.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

60-hr lockdown announced in Maha’s Wardha from March 27 after Covid spike

By HT Correspondent, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:58 AM IST
The district has had at least 200 positive cases every day over the past two weeks.
A relative holds a photograph of slain Indian villager Mohammad Akhlaq at his home in the village of Bisada, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) north-east of New Delhi.(AFP Photo)
india news

Fast-track court begins trial five years after Akhlaq’s murder

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The victim’s family could not appear before the court on Thursday, the first day for the trial, after the charges were framed against the suspects on February 25 this year for the September 28, 2015, incident.
It is yet to be established how the novel variant changes the nature of the virus, but it contains two mutations (E484Q and L452R) that could make it spread more readily or evade the immunity conferred by a past infection or a vaccine.(Reuters)
india news

Genome analysis for reinfection cases in capital

By Anonna Dutt, Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:45 AM IST
The decision comes a day after the Centre said it found the presence of a novel variant of Sars-Cov-2 in Delhi in nine samples, while 65 others had the UK variant B.1.1.7.
Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Vaze being taken to a court by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a hearing in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Being made a scapegoat, says Sachin Vaze; in custody till April 3

By Manish Pathak, Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:33 AM IST
NIA officials have said that Vaze is the man behind the Antilla explosives case. On February 25, a green Scorpio was found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence.
The court had in February last year held in favour of women being eligible for permanent commission in the army’s non-combat streams.(PTI Photo)
india news

Army’s criteria go against women: Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:28 AM IST
The court said the women officers to be considered will have to achieve the 60% merit cut-off, fulfil the medical criteria and qualify the vigilance and disciplinary clearance.
Devotees pull a chariot carrying Hindu deity Kapaleeswarar during an annual chariot festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Chennai, India, March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Second surge of Covid-19 infections quicker than first wave

By Jamie Mullick, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:25 AM IST
India on Thursday reported 59,074 new Covid-19 infections, the highest in a single day since October 17, or in 159 days, as the country’s second Covid-19 wave continued to push daily case numbers up to levels not seen since the first wave was brought under control last November.
An elderly man admitted to the hospital being evacuated and shifted out after a major fire broke out in Dreams Mall in Mumbai. (HT Photo/ Pratik Chorge)
india news

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dreams Mall, rescue operation underway

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:07 AM IST
Officials said that the evacuation of patients from the hospital, fire dousing and rescue operations are underway.
A passenger, wearing a mask in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, speaks to a railway official at an enquiry counter, at Bengaluru City Railway Station, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI)
india news

RT-PCR negative report now must to enter Bengaluru

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:23 AM IST
On Thursday, Bengaluru registered 1,623 fresh cases out of the total of 2,523 from across the state.
The agency has also hired around 50 bank officials on deputation in last few years to assist it in banking investigations.(File photo)
india news

CBI may probe only key bank frauds

By Neeraj Chauhan, Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:20 AM IST
CBI may be kept out of most loan default cases, two people familiar with the thinking in government said on condition of anonymity.
Assam Minister and BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma during a roadshow ahead of the state assembly polls, in Assam's Tinsukia district, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Growth, Assamese identity key issues in polls: Sarma

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:03 AM IST
Guwahati Assam finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that identity and development will be the key issues in the assembly polls scheduled to start on March 27
Chhattisgarh reported 2,419 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the state’s highest single-day spike in the last four months. (HT Photo/Representative image)
india news

Raipur bans entry to tourist spots amid Covid-19 spike

By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Raipur has also made seven days’ home quarantine mandatory for anyone entering the city from other states.
Anticipating a water scarcity, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had rushed to the Supreme Court to seek stay of any repair work undertaken by the BBMB in the months of April and May. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Supreme Court orders status quo on water supply to Delhi

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:57 AM IST
The Nangal Hydel Channel supplies 232 million gallons of water a day to Delhi. Closure of the two gates supplying water to the Capital will lead to a 25 per cent shortage, said DJB’s petition filed through advocate Gautam Narayan.
Passengers stand in a queue for the Covid-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

‘No vaccine shortage, states have used only 54 of 80 million doses sent’

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:51 AM IST
On an average, over the week, India has administered 2.3 million doses a day. At this rate, accounting for wastage of about 6.5% (as estimated by the government), the existing stock will last for around eight days.
