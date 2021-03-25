35,952 fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra; Mumbai records spike of 5,505

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded as many as 35,952 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, breaching the 35,000-mark for the first time ever since March last year. With this, the state's total infection tally went up to 26,00,833 while the toll reached 53,796 with 111 fresh deaths, according to the state health department. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.

Mumbai, too, reported its highest-ever spike of 5,504 new infections, breaking its Wednesday's record of 5,185 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad reported 1,380 cases while 958 cases were detected in Nanded district. Nagpur city and Nagpur district added 2,656 and 1,014 cases, respectively.

These numbers came in the backdrop of speculation over whether a lockdown is required to be put in place in more districts of the state. While Nagpur, Nanded, Beed and Parbhani districts are under strict restrictions in view of the rising cases, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting to review the situation in Pune district. Pawar is also the guardian minister of the district.

On Thursday, Pune city reported 3,340 new cases while as many as 1,340 cases were reported in other areas of the district.

“I am meeting public representatives and officials in Pune tomorrow to review the Covid situation there. We all know that cases are continuously rising in Pune. However, there is a difference of opinion among public representatives on a complete lockdown,” said Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

The state saw 20,444 patients being discharged from hospitals as its recovery count increased to 22,83,037. As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754, the health ministry said.

(with PTI inputs)