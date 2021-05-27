India's daily Covid-19 infection count goes up to 211,298, death toll at 315,235

India recorded 3,847 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 211,298 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard on Thursday morning. With this, the country's total infection tally went up to 27,369,093 and the toll was pushed to 315,235.

The active cases further dropped by 75,684 to stand at 24,199,07, which is now 9.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01 per cent. As many as 2,83,135 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 2,46,33,951.

A day after it reported the lowest death toll in 21 days with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the country recorded 4,157 new deaths on Wednesday. On Monday, the number of new deaths due to the disease stood at 4,454.

Maharashtra, the country's worst-affected state, also saw a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a day. The state's daily death count also went down to 453 on Thursday. As many as 24,752 fresh infections took Maharashtra's tally to 5,650,907 and the total death toll reached 91,341.

This decline in infections is being attribute to more testing and awareness. “We are testing much earlier than before. In addition, those with comorbidities are being sent to hospital and are not advised of home quarantine, which has improved the situation. Today, we have a far better knowledge of the mode of treatment, the medication required, as well as post-Covid-19 protocols than earlier," Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 20,26,95,874, the health ministry said. With this, India became the second country to achieve the 20-crore vaccination mark after the US, the ministry added.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 60 lakh mark on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021.