India’s daily Covid cases below 1,000-mark for second straight day

Covid-19 in India: The daily positivity rate dropped from 0.32 per cent on Monday to 0.20 per cent on Tuesday as India registered 796 new cases of Coronavirus infection.
A student receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 10:35 AM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The active caseload fell below the 1,000-mark on Tuesday as India reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for a second straight day. 796 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 10,889 or 0.03 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

The daily positivity rate dropped from 0.32 per cent on Monday to 0.20 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent on Monday. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,25,04, 329 with 946 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

With 19 fresh deaths in 24 hours, the total toll since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 5,21,710 on Tuesday, while the death rate stood at 1.21 per cent. 18 of the 19 deaths were reported from Kerala, with the other from Mizoram.

Of the total deaths, 1,47,816 have been reported from Maharashtra, 68,383 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,157 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, news agency PTI reported.

A total of 15 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data, of which 17,000 were booster doses for adults under the age of 60. 185.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Highlighting issues of access and distribution of vaccines across the world, India expressed concern over low vaccination levels of population in 'countries facing conflict situations'. "While we have made significant progress...the issues of vaccine equity, access, distribution, and administration remain to be addressed," India told UNSC, reported news agency ANI.

