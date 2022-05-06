India’s daily Covid tally above 3,500-mark again: Top 10 updates

India’s daily Covid tally passed the 3,500-mark again as the country reported 3,545 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third straight day when cases hovered above the 3,000-mark in India. In the last 10 days, India has reported over 32,300 new infections. On April 30, the country had logged 3,688 cases in a day.

Here are top 10 updates on Covid situation in India:

1. The government has rejected a WHO report that says the country lost 4.74 million lives to the pandemic, much higher than the official figure of 5,24,002.

2. “India has been consistently objecting to the methodology adopted by WHO to project excess mortality estimates based on mathematical models. Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” the government said in a statement, within minutes of the WHO report’s release.

3. Delhi on Thursday logged 1,365 new Covid cases, the 15th day the national capital saw over 1,000 new cases in a day. This is also the highest daily rise across the country on Thursday.

4. Across India, the number of active cases went up slightly and the figure now stands at 19,688. Active cases account for 0.05 per cent of the total cases, according to the government data.

5. As per data shared by the health ministry, 27 Covid-linked fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,002.

6. In Delhi, the positivity rate stands at 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. No deaths were reported during the same period, the bulletin said.

7. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had last week said that while the Covid cases have risen in the capital, the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

8. Maharashtra witnessed 233 new cases in the last 24 hours with 130 reported from Mumbai alone. Punjab witnessed 87 cases on Thursday. 44 new cases were reported in Telangana, 30 in Bengal and 26 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 25 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gujarat as well, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in J&K and 9 in Chhattisgarh.

9. More than 16.5 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on Thursday, health ministry data says. Of these, over 1.96 lakh were booster doses. A total of 189.81 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

10. Over 3,500 fresh recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 4,25,51,248 on Friday, with the national recovery rate now at 98.74 per cent.

