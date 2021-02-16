India's exports up 6.16 pc in January; trade deficit narrows to USD 14.54 billion
India's exports in January 2021 were USD 27.45 billion, as compared to USD 25.85 billion in January 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.16 per cent, said Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed on Monday.
"In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 2,00,661.11 crore in January 2021, as compared to ₹1,84,369.73 crore in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 8.84 per cent," the commerce ministry release said.
Aside from the exports, the trade deficit for January 2021 was estimated at USD 14.54 billion as against the deficit of USD 15.30 billion in January 2020, which is a decrease of (-) 4.95 per cent
India's imports also grew for the second straight month, signifying recovery in domestic demand. "Imports in January 2021 were USD 41.99 billion (Rs.3,06,951.56 crore), which is an increase of 2.03 per cent in dollar terms and 4.60 per cent in Rupee terms over imports of USD 41.15 billion ( ₹2,93,452.69Crore) in January 2020," the release said.
"Cumulative value of imports for the period April-January 2020-21 was USD300.26 billion ( ₹22,29,742.05 crore), as against USD 405.33 billion ( ₹28,55,992.59 crore) during the period April-January 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 25.92 per cent in Dollar terms and negative growth of (-) 21.93 per cent in Rupee terms," the release further said.
Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April-January 2020-21is estimated at USD1.87 billion as compared to the deficit of USD72.40 billion in April-January 2019-20, the ministry said.
Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in January 2021 were USD 22.44 billion, as compared to USD19.79 billion in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 13.40 per cent. Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in April-January 2020-21 were USD 188.77 billion, as compared to USD 197.94 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, which is a decrease of (-) 4.63 per cent.
Oil imports in January 2021 were USD 9.40 billion (Rs. 68,743.95 crore), which was 27.72 per cent lower in Dollar terms (25.90 per cent lower in Rupee terms), compared to USD 13.01 billion (Rs. 92,773.42 crore) in January 2020.
The release said that oil imports in April-January 2020-21 were USD 63.09 billion ( ₹4,68,720.80 crore) which was 42.50 per cent lower in Dollar terms (39.39 per cent lower in Rupee terms) compared to USD 109.72 billion ( ₹7,73,394.28 crore), over the same period last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's exports up 6.16 pc in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox