India’s first frozen lake marathon at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso on Feb 20. Key facts

India’s first frozen lake marathon is set to be held on February 20, with the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tasked with executing a “proper action plan” for the event in Ladakh’s Pangong Tso, reported news agency PTI citing a government official.

Key facts to know about this first-of-its-kind event:

1. The frozen lake marathon will take place at an altitude of 13,862 feet. 75 selected athletes from India and abroad will be participating in the event, giving them an opportunity to set their names in the Guinness world record for the world's highest "frozen-lake marathon".

2. The 21km run will start from Lukung and end at Maan village. The marathon has been titled “Last Run” to highlight the issue of climate change.

3. Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) will be organizing the event in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department, and the Leh district administration.

4. As per top officials, the mega event will give out a message for sustainable development and carbon-neutral Ladakh. It will also help tourism in offbeat places like Changthang region.

5. Participants from outside Ladakh will have to undergo mandatory acclimatisation, including a three to four days stay in Leh, to overcome high-altitude sickness.

6. For any emergency needs, the 21 km stretch will have medical teams and hot water available throughout the marathon, at every 5 km interval, while measures for air evacuations have also been done.

7. As per reports, the participants were required to purchase the entire 8-nights-9-day marathon package (9D/8N) for ₹46,500, which includes acclimatisation training, accommodation, food, airport and other transfers to and from Leh.

