Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India’s first indigenous home-based rapid Covid test launched commercially
india news

India’s first indigenous home-based rapid Covid test launched commercially

According to the company, the product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the government e-marketplace (GEM)
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Representational image. (REUTERS)

India’s first indigenous home-based coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rapid testing kit that detects the virus within 15 minutes has been commercially launched, and will be available at chemist shops across the country in the next two-three days, its maker, Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, announced on Thursday.

The kit is called CoviSelf, and costs 250 per unit.

“Mylab Discovery Solutions…. announces the commercial launch of its Covid-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf, after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It is the first test kit for Covid-19 that can be self-administered by citizens at home, in India. This indigenous test kit will be distributed through to 95% of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Covid-19: Why the lab leak theory must be formally investigated

On May 19, ICMR allowed the home-based rapid antigen test (RAT) to detect Covid-19 to be sold commercially. It can be administered much like the home-based pregnancy test kits.

Individuals can also order the test kit online through some e-commerce platforms.

The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting Thursday, and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available per week. According to the company, the product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the government e-marketplace (GEM).

The kit can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed patients, as per the ICMR guidelines. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, it can detect the virus in just 15 minutes. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions leaflet and a bag to safely dispose of the used contents after testing. One kit can perform one test.

“Self-testing should slow down the spread of Covid-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the country, especially for people in rural areas who have limited options for testing,” said Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP