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India’s history will be studied in 2 phases, before 2014 and after: Shah

Amit Shah stated India's history will be divided into two phases: before and after 2014, marking a shift in welfare initiatives and governance.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 04:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the first 100 years of independent India’s history will be studied by dividing it into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014.

India’s history will be studied in 2 phases, before 2014 and after: Shah

Shah made the remarks after inaugurating the pilot project of the PM Family Care Tracker (PM-FCT) and Health Passport in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, describing it as a key initiative for transparent, technology-driven welfare delivery that ensures no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Shah said a new era of welfare for the poor began in India after 2014. “Under the Prime Minister’s transparent governance, every rupee released from Delhi is now deposited directly into the bank accounts of the poor”.

Describing 2014, the year when Modi assumed office as PM, as a “historic turning point” in independent India’s history, he said: “Whenever the history of India’s first 100 years of Independence is written, it will be divided into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014.”

Speaking at the event, chief minister Bhupendra Patel described the PM Family Care Tracker and Health Passport as a sensitive and well-structured digital health infrastructure for every family. He said the initiative marks the beginning of a new era in ensuring safe, healthy and dignified lives for mothers and children from pregnancy through adolescence. Patel highlighted the government’s focus on four pillars of healthcare—preventive, promotive, affordable and digital—and Gujarat’s achievements under schemes like Namo Shri Yojana.

During the event, Shah distributed the first digital certificates, administered polio drops, distributed nutrition kits and issued Health Passports. He also inaugurated the PM eBus Sewa in Gandhinagar.

 
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