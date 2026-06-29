Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the first 100 years of independent India’s history will be studied by dividing it into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014.

India’s history will be studied in 2 phases, before 2014 and after: Shah

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Shah made the remarks after inaugurating the pilot project of the PM Family Care Tracker (PM-FCT) and Health Passport in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, describing it as a key initiative for transparent, technology-driven welfare delivery that ensures no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Shah said a new era of welfare for the poor began in India after 2014. “Under the Prime Minister’s transparent governance, every rupee released from Delhi is now deposited directly into the bank accounts of the poor”.

Describing 2014, the year when Modi assumed office as PM, as a “historic turning point” in independent India’s history, he said: “Whenever the history of India’s first 100 years of Independence is written, it will be divided into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014.”

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{{^usCountry}} Launching the pilot, Shah said the integrated digital platform would strengthen governance through a common identity system and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of welfare benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launching the pilot, Shah said the integrated digital platform would strengthen governance through a common identity system and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of welfare benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “These initiatives had fulfilled the dreams of generations of poor families,” Shah said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Ram Rajya and emphasising that good governance extends beyond formulating schemes to caring for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These initiatives had fulfilled the dreams of generations of poor families,” Shah said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Ram Rajya and emphasising that good governance extends beyond formulating schemes to caring for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah explained that the PM-FCT integrates databases relating to birth and death registration, health, nutrition, education and social welfare into a unified digital system. Under the system, alerts will be generated automatically if a child misses vaccination or drops out of school. Notifications will reach local officials, legislators and MPs, enabling volunteers and government authorities to intervene promptly. The platform will digitally track the health and nutrition of children from the prenatal stage until the age of 16, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah explained that the PM-FCT integrates databases relating to birth and death registration, health, nutrition, education and social welfare into a unified digital system. Under the system, alerts will be generated automatically if a child misses vaccination or drops out of school. Notifications will reach local officials, legislators and MPs, enabling volunteers and government authorities to intervene promptly. The platform will digitally track the health and nutrition of children from the prenatal stage until the age of 16, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at the event, chief minister Bhupendra Patel described the PM Family Care Tracker and Health Passport as a sensitive and well-structured digital health infrastructure for every family. He said the initiative marks the beginning of a new era in ensuring safe, healthy and dignified lives for mothers and children from pregnancy through adolescence. Patel highlighted the government’s focus on four pillars of healthcare—preventive, promotive, affordable and digital—and Gujarat’s achievements under schemes like Namo Shri Yojana.

During the event, Shah distributed the first digital certificates, administered polio drops, distributed nutrition kits and issued Health Passports. He also inaugurated the PM eBus Sewa in Gandhinagar.

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