Unity in diversity is India’s strength: RSS chief

Haridwar: The rise of India as a nation is beneficial for the whole world as the country has been a proponent of peace and harmony since ancient times, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says the rise of India as a nation is important for the world. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the students of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at Haridwar during his day-long visit to Uttarakhand, the RSS sarsanghchalak said that unity in diversity has always been India’s strength. His address was part of an ongoing lecture series on the theme, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), being organised by the university.

“Need of the hour is to restore peace and harmony in the whole world. For this, India has since ancient times been known to be the land of Vedic knowledge, a proponent of spirituality, peace and global harmony,” Bhagwat said. “We need to make efforts in this regard to achieve ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’ in a real sense. Unity in diversity has always been our country’s strength.”

Bhagwat also urged students to contribute to their motherland and society. “Students have to come forward and contribute in making India a Vishwaguru (global leader),” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RSS chief further said that 1.4 billion Indians should lead the way to make the whole world compassionate. “We should move towards spiritual awakening...Real dharma is compassion, character and truth. We must help others , ourselves and ensure mass awakening. If we do so, then in real terms India will be Vishwaguru.”

Earlier in the day, the RSS chief offered prayers at Pragyeshwar Mahadev temple and planted a sandalwood sapling, stressing the measures for environment conservation. He also met several spiritual leaders, including Dr Pranav Pandya and Shail Jiji of Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, who offered him a Gayatri Mantra inscribed stole and spiritual books of Shantikunj founder Acharya Pt Shri Ram Sharma.