India's Sindhu Biswal named by LinkedIn among ‘top 5 creators’: 5 points about him

Sindhu Biswal, who hails from Odisha, was recently named among ‘5 creators to know’ by LinkedIn. The announcement was shared by none other than Daniel Roth, the US professional networking site's Editor-in-Chief and Vice President.

Biswal himself reacted to the announcement, with a post that read: 'Okay, this is big for me. LinkedIn featured me in their official worldwide newsletter".

Daniel Roth ‘liked’ Sindhu Biswal's reaction to the announcement.

Here are five things to know about the Odisha-born creator:

(1.) According to Ommcom News, Cuttack-born Sindhu is an MBA graduate from Noida's Amity University, and has been a professional for eight years. He has worked in Mumbai, and is currently based in Bengaluru.

(2.) He has a YouTube channel, on which he describes himself as a ‘polymath' – a person with extensive knowledge. On his channel, he talks about startups, marketing, life, philosophy, vulnerabilities, and ‘anything new I come across with’.

(3.) A son of ‘very supportive parents’, Biswal, in his own words, is a ‘Cosmo enthusiast turned musician turned Photographer turned MBA turned Marketer’.

(4.) He currently works as a Growth Head at Bengaluru-based Betterhalf. His previous employers include FilterCopy, Paytm Insider, Dice Media and Nutshell. He has more than 15,000 followers and over 500 connections on LinkedIn.

(5.) Biswal aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in his home state, he told Ommcom News. On that front, he has an ‘upfront and active plan’ to work with colleges – government and MBA – in Odisha.

