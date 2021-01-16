India's vaccine, production capability must be used for human interest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's vaccine and production capability must be used for human interest, adding that as the nation's vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of the world will get benefitted from it.

"Today, when we have developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of world will benefit from it. India's vaccine and our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that India is among the few countries which despite hardships, provided medicines and medical help to over 150 countries around the world.

"Whether it is paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, or testing equipment, India has made every possible effort to save people of other countries," he added.

PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

He also cautioned citizens and urged them not to be affected by propaganda against the two Made in India vaccines against coronavirus.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

This will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Central government.