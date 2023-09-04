India’s vision now seen as road map: PM Modi

Days before leaders from around the world gather in New Delhi for the G20 leaders summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the principles driving India’s year-long presidency of the global grouping, the importance of democratisation of technology, the need for global cooperation to curb cybercrimes, and the importance of India’s four Ds – demography, democracy, diversity and development. Edited excerpts from an interview to news agency PTI:

ON INDIA’S PRESIDENCY OF G20

The genesis of the G20 was at the end of the last century. The major economies of the world got together with a vision of a collective and coordinated response to economic crises. Its salience grew even more during the global economic crisis in the first decade of the 21st century. But when the pandemic struck, the world understood that in addition to the economic challenges, there were also other important and immediate challenges impacting humanity.

By this time, the world was already taking note of India’s human-centric model of development. Whether it was economic growth, technological progress, institutional delivery or social infrastructure, they were all being taken to the last mile, ensuring none was left behind. Looking at India’s experience, it was recognised that a human-centric approach works even during a crisis. India’s response to the pandemic through a clear and coordinated approach, direct assistance to the most vulnerable using technology, coming up with vaccines and running the world’s largest vaccine drive, and sharing medicines and vaccines with nearly 150 countries were noted and well appreciated.

By the time India became the president of G20, our words and vision for the world were not being taken merely as ideas but as a road map for the future.

Before we complete our G20 presidency, over 1 lakh delegates will have visited India. They have been going to different regions, witnessing our demography, democracy and diversity. They are also seeing how a fourth D, development, has been empowering the people over the last decade. There is a growing understanding that many of the solutions that the world needs are already being successfully implemented in our country, with speed and scale.

Many positive impacts are coming out of India’s G20 presidency. Some of them are very close to my heart.

ON G20 PHILOSOPHY

I would like to draw your attention to the theme of our G20 presidency - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future. It is not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy that is derived from our cultural ethos. This guides our outlook within India and towards the world too. Look at our track record within India.

We identified districts that were earlier labelled backward and neglected. We brought a fresh approach and empowered the aspirations of the people there. The aspirational districts programme was launched. It is bearing wonderful results with many of these districts showing significant progress. We identified villages and households without electricity and electrified them.

We identified households without access to drinking water and provided 10 crore tap water connections. Similarly, we reached those without facilities such as sanitation and bank accounts, enabling access and empowerment.

This is the approach that guides us even at the global level. We work for the inclusion of those who feel their voices are not being heard.

Take the example of health. We believe in the vision of One Earth, One Health. This is manifesting itself in different ways. During Covid-19, our approach was not that of isolation but of integration. Despite our constraints, we assisted nearly 150 countries of the world with medicines and vaccines. Many of these countries were from the Global South.

We set up the International Solar Alliance and took the initiative to bring countries together under the vision of One World, One Sun, One Grid. Similarly, we started the Coalition for Disaster Resilience so that countries across the world, especially developing countries, learn from each other and build infrastructure that is resilient even during disasters.

ON RUSSIA, CHINA AND BUILDING CONSENSUS

There are many different conflicts across various regions. All of them need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. This is our stand on any conflict anywhere. Whether as G20 president or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world.

We recognise that we all have our positions and our perspectives on various global issues. At the same time, we have repeatedly emphasised that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges.

The world is looking at G20 to deliver results on many issues such as growth, development, climate change, pandemics, and disaster resilience, which affect every part of the world. We can all face these challenges better if we are united. We have and we will always stand in support of peace, stability and progress.

Institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times. A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century. So, our international institutions need to recognise changing realities, expand their decision-making forums, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices that matter.

As a diverse nation, the mother of democracy, the home to one of the world’s largest population of youth, and the growth engine of the world, India has a lot to contribute to the shaping of the future of the world.

ON INVITING AFRICAN NATIONS

Our affinity to Africa is natural. We have had millennia-old cultural and commerce ties with Africa. We have a shared history of movements against colonialism. As a youthful and aspirational nation ourselves, we also relate to the people of Africa and their aspirations.

In the last few years, this relationship has got even stronger. One of the earliest summits that I held after becoming Prime Minister was the India-Africa Forum Summit in 2015. Over 50 countries from Africa participated and it greatly strengthened our partnership.

Later, in 2017, for the first time, a summit of the African Development Bank was held outside Africa, in Ahmedabad.

Africa is a top priority for us even within the G20. One of the first things we did during our G20 Presidency was to hold the Voice of the Global South summit, which had enthusiastic participation from Africa.

ON CLIMATE CRISIS EFFORTS

We are perhaps the first among the G20 countries to have achieved our climate targets nine years ahead of the scheduled date. Our action against single-use plastic has been recognised across the world. We have also made great strides in safe sanitation and cleanliness.

Naturally, we have moved from being just a member of global efforts to playing a leading role in many initiatives. Initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are bringing countries together for the planet. The ISA has got a great response with over 100 countries joining it! Our Mission LiFE initiative focuses on Lifestyle for Environment.

Today, in each society we have people who are health conscious. What they buy, what they eat, what they do – each decision is based on how it serves their health. Their choices are not only guided by how it will affect them today but also by the long-term impact. Similarly, people across the world can come together to become planet conscious. Each lifestyle decision can be made based on what impact it will have on the planet in the long term.

Now, the biofuel alliance is another step in this direction. Such alliances are aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions. Biofuels are also important from the perspective of a circular economy. Markets, trade, technology, and policy – all aspects of international cooperation are crucial in creating such opportunities.

We have been making great progress in climate-centric initiatives within India. India ramped up its solar energy capacity 20-fold in just a few years. India is among the top four nations in the world in terms of wind energy.

Our principle is simple – diversity is our best bet, whether in society or in terms of our energy mix. There are no one-size-fits-all solutions. Given the different pathways countries are on, our pathways for energy transition will be different.

Despite having 17% of the world’s population, India’s historic share in cumulative emissions has been less than 5%. Yet, we have left no stone unturned in meeting our climate goals.

As for the future of the fight against climate change, I am extremely positive about it. We are working with other nations to alter the approach from a restrictive to a constructive approach. Rather than focusing purely on the approach of do not do this or that, we want to bring in an attitude that makes people and nations aware of what they can do and help them with that, in terms of finance, technology and other resources.

ON CYBER CRIME

Cyber threats are to be taken very seriously. One angle of their adverse impact is the financial losses they cause. The World Bank estimates that cyber attacks could have caused losses of around $5.2 trillion to the world during 2019-2023.

But their impact goes beyond just financial aspects into activities that are deeply worrying. These can have social and geopolitical implications.

Cyberterrorism, online radicalisation, use of networked platforms to move funds from money laundering to drugs and terrorism are just the tip of the iceberg.

Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to the battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism. Terrorist organisations are using technology for radicalisation, moving money from money laundering and drugs into terror funding, and capitalising on emerging digital avenues such as the dark net, metaverse, and cryptocurrency platforms to fulfil their nefarious aims.

The spread of deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources. Fake news and deep fakes can be used to fuel social unrest.

There may be many domains in which global cooperation is desirable. But in the domain of cyber security, global cooperation is not only desirable but is inevitable. Because the threat dynamics are distributed — handlers are somewhere, assets are somewhere else, they are speaking through servers hosted in a third place, and their funding could come from a completely different region. Unless all the nations in the chain cooperate, very little is possible.

ON SUBSIDIES AND REFORMS

In the three decades before 2014, our country saw many governments that were unstable and therefore, unable to get much done. But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction.

This stability is the reason that over the past nine years, several reforms were brought in. These reforms, related to the economy, education, financial sector, banks, digitalisation, welfare, inclusion and social sector, have laid a strong foundation and growth is a natural by-product.

The rapid and sustained progress made by India naturally evoked interest across the world and many countries have been watching our growth story very closely. They are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented road map of “Reform, Perform, Transform”.

For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over 1 billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over 1 billion aspirational minds, more than 2 billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people. We are not only the most populous country in the world but also the nation with the largest youth population. So, perspectives about India have changed.

Further, India’s calibrated and measured fiscal and monetary response to the pandemic ensured macroeconomic stability while addressing the needs of the people.

Several such factors provided a strong credible foundation upon which we could build our G20 presidency agenda. This is the reason we have been able to bring nations of the world together to discuss, deliberate and deliver on various issues.

Inflation is a key issue that the world faces. Our G20 presidency engaged the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. It was recognised that timely and clear communication of policy stances by central banks is crucial. This can ensure that policies taken by each country to combat inflation do not lead to negative repercussions in other countries.

I have urged our state governments to be conscious about financial discipline as well… I have said that financially irresponsible policies and populism may give political results in the short term but will extract a great social and economic price in the long term. Those who suffer those consequences the most are often the poorest and the most vulnerable.

ON INDIA’S FUTURE

For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonisation of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced.

But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in less than a decade, has conveyed the fact that India means business!

I have said earlier too that the period till 2047 is a huge opportunity. Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years! The nation is also realising the enormity of this moment. We have a century of unicorns and are the third-largest startup hub. Our space sector’s achievements are being celebrated the world over. In almost every global sports event, India is breaking all previous records. More universities are entering the top rankings of the world year after year.

With such momentum, I am positive that we will be in the top three economies in the near future.

By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life. The quality of life of our people will be at par with the best countries of the world. Most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture.

