India-Singapore ties on new trajectory, says visiting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

NEW DELHI: Singapore is eyeing new opportunities in India in sectors such as logistics, connectivity, petro-chemicals and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) for aerospace, Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and First Lady Jane Yumiko Ittogi at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

Bilateral ties are on a “new trajectory” following the upgrading of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year and the two sides are cooperating in key areas such as advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, with Singapore helping build up India’s semiconductor eco-system, Tharman told the media during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Besides looking at opportunities in logistics, connectivity, petro-chemicals, skilling, and MRO for aerospace, the two sides are working on net zero industrial parks and exploring new initiatives in the digital space and sustainability, he said.

“In the digital space, we are exploring the possibility of a data corridor between GIFT City and Singapore so that our financial institutions can exchange data on a safe and trusted basis,” Tharman said. In sustainability, the two sides are “working actively to look at whether a corridor for renewable energy between India and Singapore can be achieved”.

With Singapore already playing a role in the skilling of Indian workers in diverse fields, Tharman said the two sides are looking at skilling for new industries.

“Our business relationships are thriving. In fact, Singapore is the largest investor in India for many years now. Our defence relationship is strong,” he said. “I’m optimistic about our relations with India...because our leaders see eye to eye. We are natural partners. Singapore is invested in India’s ambition to be a developed country by 2047.”

Tharman’s four-day visit marks the beginning of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. He recalled India’s role as one of the first few countries to recognise Singapore’s independence in 1965, and said a “natural partnership” has grown since because the two countries “found ways to cooperate in ways that are in our mutual interests in a whole range of areas”.

Later in the day, Tharman held separate meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharman and Murmu unveiled a joint logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The logo incorporates colours from the Indian and Singaporean national flags, the lotus (India’s national flower) and the orchid (Singapore’s national flower), and the number 60 highlighting the 60th anniversary. These elements symbolise the enduring friendship, mutual trust and shared values of the two countries, the external affairs ministry said.

Bilateral ties are characterised by strengthening political, defence, economic, cultural, educational and people-to-people contacts, and Singapore is a “key pillar of India’s Act East policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific”, the ministry said.

The talks between Murmu and Tharman focused on ways to further strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Minister of state for skill development Jayant Singh met Tharman on Thursday and said on X that he had discussed education, skill-related interventions and potential areas of cooperation. “I am certain together we can strengthen capabilities, deepen our partnerships, and drive progress that resonates globally,” he said.

On Wednesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Tharman and discussed cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation and trade development. “As we celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations, confident that his state visit will add new momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.