India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explored ways to ramp up investments by Emirati entities, including by the new sovereign fund L’Imad, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed bilateral relations at a meeting on the margins of the Brics Summit on Saturday.

Modi described the strong India-UAE ties as a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace at a “time of uncertainty in West Asia”. (@BJP4India)

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Crown Prince Khaled, the heir to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, is representing the Emirates at the Brics Summit as his father was away on a visit to Germany. The meeting with the UAE, one of India’s key strategic partners in West Asia, came against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region over the US-Iran war.

“‎Discussed taking our strategic partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity,” Modi said on social media after his meeting with the Crown Prince. “‎From investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and IMEC connectivity, there is immense potential ahead.”

Deep Dive How are India and the UAE enhancing their strategic partnership? India and the UAE are enhancing their strategic partnership by focusing on areas such as defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security, and connectivity, as discussed in recent meetings. What role does the L’Imad sovereign fund play in India-UAE relations? The L’Imad sovereign fund is expected to deepen the bilateral partnership between India and the UAE by facilitating increased investments and fostering cooperation in various sectors. Why are India-UAE ties considered a symbol of stability in West Asia? India-UAE ties are viewed as a symbol of stability due to their strong cooperative framework, which promotes partnership and shared prosperity during a time of escalating regional tensions.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi described the strong India-UAE ties as a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace at a “time of uncertainty in West Asia” and said the two sides are raising their ambitions higher after transforming their relations over the last few years. ‎ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi described the strong India-UAE ties as a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace at a “time of uncertainty in West Asia” and said the two sides are raising their ambitions higher after transforming their relations over the last few years. ‎ {{/usCountry}}

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The two leaders acknowledged the role that L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, can play in deepening the bilateral partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a readout. They also noted the announcement by UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha.

International Resources Holding, an IHC group company, and Adani Enterprises Limited signed the initial pact with Odisha state in July for the aluminium project. IHC and AEL will both have a 50% stake in a joint venture for the project, which is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

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Modi and Crown Prince Khaled also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation, the readout said.

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The Indian side has engaged with the top UAE leadership against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict to ensure continued energy supplies and the well-being of more than four million Indians living in the Emirates. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited India in January, and Modi subsequently travelled to the UAE in May.

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Modi also appreciated the UAE’s active participation in Brics under India’s presidency, and the leaders welcomed the positive outcomes within the grouping and agreed that the two countries will continue working closely through the bloc to advance shared interests and priorities.