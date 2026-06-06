India-US trade pact first phase likely by mid-July

India and the US are on course to execute the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-July, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday — a day after he met the visiting American trade negotiating team in New Delhi. People aware of the development, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks on trade pact had progressed well and that an interim agreement was expected soon. (File Photo/AFP)

“We are fast moving towards closing all the open ends, and I think sometime by the middle of next month or so, we should be in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement,” Goyal told reporters in Visakhapatnam. He was in the city to address a national workshop on seafood exports. “It is only the first tranche of our bilateral trade agreement, which will give preferential access to India over our competitors,” he said.

The three-day talks, held in New Delhi from June 2-4, were led on the American side by assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and on the Indian side by additional secretary Darpan Jain.

The visit came days after US ambassador Sergio Gor said only “1%” of the proposed trade deal remained to be finalised and that Washington expected the agreement to be signed soon.

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Goyal said a high-level US team was expected to visit India towards the end of this month, likely led by USTR Jamieson Greer.

That visit, however, take place under a new shadow. On June 2 — the day the latest round of talks began in New Delhi — the USTR proposed levying an additional duty of 12.5% on 54 countries, including India, under its Section 301 forced labour investigation.

The proposed rate for India’s competitors Pakistan and Indonesia, however, is only 10% — a differential that could disadvantage Indian textiles, leather, rice, seafood and agricultural products in the American market. The timing of the proposed levy, coinciding with the arrival of the American negotiating team in New Delhi, has added complexity to an already intricate set of discussions.

People aware of the development, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks had progressed well and that an interim agreement was expected soon. They also pointed to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on June 4, where he expressed hope of wrapping up the trade negotiations within a few weeks.

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External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at his weekly media briefing on Friday, too said the negotiating team from the USTR’s office had held “positive and constructive” conversations with Indian interlocutors. Following the discussions, the Indian side had found the US committed to taking the bilateral trade agreement forward, he said.

A commerce ministry statement issued on Thursday night confirmed that the two sides had held “constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.”

The statement added: “The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties.”