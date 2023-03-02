‘Indication of change in 2024’: MVA reacts as BJP loses Kasba Peth seat it held since 1995

Welcoming the BJP’s defeat in Pune’s Kasba Peth assembly seat held by the saffron party since 1995, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday said its loss is an ‘indication of change in 2024.’

Ravindra Dhangekar gets his winner's certificate (ANI)

Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, which forms one-third of the MVA, defeated the ruling BJP’s Hemant Rasane by more than 11,000 votes. The Feb 26 byelection was necessitated due to the demise of the BJP’s sitting Kasba Peth MLA, Mukta Tilak, and the counting of votes took place on Thursday.

‘BJP has been trying to destroy principles of Maharashtra’: Congress

“I express my gratitude towards the people of Kasba Peth for electing our candidate. Maharashtra is a progressive state and the BJP has been trying to destroy the principles of the state”: Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president.

‘Won half the battle with his candidature’: NCP

“Ravindra Dhangekar was an appropriate candidate fielded by the Congress. The MVA won half of the battle with his candidature. He is a grounded person who likes to travel on a scooter and work for the people. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis used all their strength, but the Kasba Peth bypoll result has given a different message”: NCP’s Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition and former deputy CM

‘Indication of change in 2024’: Shiv Sena (UBT)

“This is an indication of the change in 2024. The BJP and their leadership in Delhi would have come to know who the real Shiv Sena is. From now on, all strongholds of the BJP are going to be demolished.”: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT)

