Bypolls 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for 5 seats begins

Bypolls 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for byelections to five assembly seats in four states has commenced. Of these, two segments are in Maharashtra's Pune – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad – and one each in Tamil Nadu (Erode East), Jharkhand (Ramgarh) and West Bengal (Sagardighi). Both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polled on Feb 26, while electors in the other three seats cast their votes a day later.

You can track live trends, updates and results on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website.

Byelections for both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators, the BJP's Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Erode (East) assembly constituency was vacated due to the passing away of its Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. In Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Congress legislator Mamta Devi lost her assembly membership after conviction in a 2016 case.

In Sagardighi, too, the exercise was necessitated due to the demise of its incumbent MLA, Subrata Saha, a Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal minister.

