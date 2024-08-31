Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after mid-air engine failure

An Indigo flight, with 174 people on board, made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport late on Friday night after one of the aircraft’s engines failed in mid-air, airport officials said. The flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru took off from Kolkata at 10.36pm on Friday.

Officials said that all passengers were safe and there were no reports of any injuries.

The flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru, with 161 passengers and 13 crew members, had taken off from Kolkata at 10.36pm on Friday.

“An emergency was declared at 10.39 pm. The left engine had failed. No fire or spark was reported,” said an official.

“I was on the flight and there was a loud boom some five minutes into being airborne. The plane started turning north within a minute or so of the sound. We landed back at Netaji (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport) without incident. Kudos to the pilots and the crew for keeping us safe and not allowing panic to set in,” Gourab Dey, a passenger wrote on social media.

Officials at NSCBI airport said that a full emergency was declared and both runways were cleared for the flight to land. Fire tenders and ambulances were deployed to tackle any eventuality.

“The flight landed safely at 10.53pm. The passengers and crew were evacuated. The aircraft was inspected. Emergency was withdrawn at 11.08 pm,” said an official.