IndiGo flight was assisted by IAF after Lahore ATC denied airspace: Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Friday that Pakistan denied permission for the turbulence-hit IndiGo flight 6E 214 to use its airspace. Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar(PTI)

IndiGo's Delhi to Srinagar flight on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence due to extreme weather conditions, but the request was rejected. The flight was hit by a violent storm and hailstones near Pathankot and faced intense turbulence.

Sources told news agency ANI that, NOTAM A0220/25 issued by Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities was in vogue upto 23 May 25 midnight (2359 hrs), which mentions, “Pakistan airspace is not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights. Northern Area Control advised the Indigo crew within the frame of the NOTAM(which is also a regular planning feature for all airlines in their route planning), ensuring the safety of aircraft and passengers.”

“The aircraft was immediately assisted in coordinating their route diversion by contacting Delhi Area and passing the requisite contact frequencies of Lahore control for an overflight weather diversion request. Once Lahore refused overflight clearance, and the aircraft proceeded towards Srinagar, the flight was subsequently professionally assisted till a safe landing at Srinagar airfield by giving control vectors and groundspeed readouts,” the report quoted IAF sources as saying.

