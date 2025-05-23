IndiGo flight’s request to enter Pak airspace to avoid turbulence was rejected: DGCA

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday said the crew of IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence due to extreme weather conditions, but the request was rejected. The DGCA confirmed that the pilot declared PAN PAN to Srinagar air traffic control (ATC). (PTI photo)

“The flight 6E 2142, operated by an Airbus A321 Neo and registered as VT IMD, was cruising at 36,000 feet when it encountered a violent storm near Pathankot. The aircraft was struck by hail and faced intense turbulence, causing major disruptions to its flight systems,” a statement issued by the DGCA read.

The DGCA confirmed that the pilot declared PAN PAN to Srinagar air traffic control (ATC).

In airline nomenclature, “pan-pan” is a call for help that is less critical than a “mayday” but still requires immediate attention and assistance from the authorities or other vessels/aircraft.

“The matter is under investigation by the DGCA,” the regulator stated.

According to the airline crew statement, the DGCA clarified, they (the pilots) requested Northern control (under the IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route. “..however, it was not approved,” the regulator said.

“Later crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too,” the DGCA confirmed.

To be sure, Srinagar air traffic control (ATC) is handled by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It stated that the pilots attempted to turn back as the storm approached rapidly and other options ran out.

“Crew initially attempted to return but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm, and severe turbulence. Crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar,” DGCA said.

Explaining the situation, the DGCA said, inside the storm, the aircraft faced dangerous updrafts and downdrafts (vertical movements of air), leading to a series of critical system failures. The regulator said that the aircraft’s autopilot was disconnected, there were warnings for unreliable speed, stall conditions, and system protection losses were triggered.

“.. During this period the aircraft rate of descent reached 8500 fpm. Crew flew the aircraft manually till they exited the hailstorm,” the regulator said.

After completing all check list actions, the crew declared PAN PAN to Srinagar ATC and requested for RADAR vectors (asking to guide the aircraft using radar by giving specific directions to fly) and made a safe landing with Auto Thrust operating normally.

“There was no injury to any of the passengers on-board the flight. Post flight, walks around revealed damage to the nose of the aircraft”, the regulator concluded in its statement.