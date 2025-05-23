Pak's airspace refusal, severe turbulence, ‘PAN PAN’ call: IndiGo Srinagar flight's ordeal

Passengers of an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Srinagar experienced ordeal after the aircraft was caught in severe turbulence amid heavy hail and dust storm on Wednesday. Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar(PTI)

Due to the massive storm that struck Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, the IndiGo flight encountered extreme turbulence and also suffered external damage.

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launching a probe into the matter, here's a look at what went down in the domestic flight.

IndiGo Delhi to Srinagar turbulence case | What we know