'Near-death experience': Mid-air scare after Indigo Delhi-Srinagar flight faces hailstorm

Srinagar/New Delhi: Over 200 passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar had a scary experience when the plane faced a sudden hailstorm, people familiar with the matter said. The Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather.(PTI)

Airport officials said the plane landed safely at 6:30pm at Srinagar airport.

In a statement, the airline said the flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar.

“The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their well-being and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance,” the statement said.

An official at Srinagar airport said the aircrew and passengers are safe and the plane was declared ‘aircraft on ground’ by the airline.

“I was in the plane and am heading back home from Srinagar. It was a near death experience. The nose of the plane is damaged...There was panic and people were screaming. Everyone was scared,” said Owais Maqbool on X.