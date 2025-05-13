Kolkata airport on high alert after caller claims bomb threat to IndiGo flight

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata was put on high alert on Tuesday afternoon, and passengers who had boarded the Kolkata-Mumbai IndiGo flight No 6E5227 were taken to safety, after an unidentified person called the airport claiming there was a bomb on the plane, officials said. CISF personnel with sniffer dogs keep a vigil at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

“The call came after the passengers had checked in. The flight was scheduled to take off at 1.30pm and land in Mumbai at 4.20pm. All 195 passengers were asked to deplane following emergency protocol and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay,” an airport official said requesting anonymity.

“Luggages have been unloaded from the aircraft. Bomb squad personnel are on board. They are scanning the aircraft. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tightened security all over the airport,” the official added.

This is the second incident of bomb scare at an airport since the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terror groups earlier this month.

On May 6, the Mumbai airport received a call claiming that a bomb was on board an IndiGo flight arriving from Chandigarh. Later, it turned out to be a hoax.