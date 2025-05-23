Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian airlines till June 24

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Pakistan had barred Indian airlines from using its airspace on April 24.

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for all Indian airlines till 4.59am on June 24, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Pakistan Airports Authority on Friday.

Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian airlines till June 24(Pixabay)
Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian airlines till June 24(Pixabay)

The restriction applies to "all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India" and includes Indian military aircraft, the authority said in the statement.

Pakistan had barred Indian airlines from using its airspace on April 24 in response to a slew of punitive measures announced by New Delhi over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines on April 30.

The ban by Pakistan was imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time, according to PTI.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are detailed)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian airlines till June 24
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On