Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian airlines till June 24

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for all Indian airlines till 4.59am on June 24, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Pakistan Airports Authority on Friday.

The restriction applies to "all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India" and includes Indian military aircraft, the authority said in the statement.

Pakistan had barred Indian airlines from using its airspace on April 24 in response to a slew of punitive measures announced by New Delhi over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines on April 30.

The ban by Pakistan was imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time, according to PTI.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

