IndiGo introduces ‘Lite’ fare for economy flyers travelling with only cabin bag

Airline carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a new fare option, ‘IndiGo Lite’, for its economy class passengers, an entry level fare that will allow flyers with only cabin-baggage to pay only for the utilised services.

Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost. (IndiGo Facebook)

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The airline said that this new fare will be available for booking exclusively on IndiGo’s direct channels including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting Wednesday for travel effective 15 July 2026. It also said that the new fare will be applicable across its domestic and international, non-stop routes for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity journeys, for both adult and child passengers.

“IndiGo Lite builds on IndiGo’s continued focus on delivering tailored offerings to cater to the evolving needs of diverse travellers across India and globally. Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7kg. It also offers customers the flexibility to personalize their journey through optional add-ons, enabling them to purchase services such as check-in baggage, preferred seats, meals, or priority services like Fast Forward,” the airline’s statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} “These services can be added up to one hour prior to departure through IndiGo’s website or at the airport,” it stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These services can be added up to one hour prior to departure through IndiGo’s website or at the airport,” it stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at IndiGo, said, “At IndiGo, we continuously evolve our product offerings to stay aligned with the changing expectations of our diverse customer segments. Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at IndiGo, said, “At IndiGo, we continuously evolve our product offerings to stay aligned with the changing expectations of our diverse customer segments. Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The airline also clarified that the IndiGo Lite travellers will be able to earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip points ensuring that the benefits of IndiGo’s loyalty programme remain accessible across every fare type. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airline also clarified that the IndiGo Lite travellers will be able to earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip points ensuring that the benefits of IndiGo’s loyalty programme remain accessible across every fare type. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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