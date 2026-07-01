...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IndiGo introduces ‘Lite’ fare for economy flyers travelling with only cabin bag

The airline said that this new fare will be available for booking exclusively on IndiGo’s direct channels including the website, mobile application and contact centre

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 12:06 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Airline carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a new fare option, ‘IndiGo Lite’, for its economy class passengers, an entry level fare that will allow flyers with only cabin-baggage to pay only for the utilised services.

Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost. (IndiGo Facebook)

The airline said that this new fare will be available for booking exclusively on IndiGo’s direct channels including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting Wednesday for travel effective 15 July 2026. It also said that the new fare will be applicable across its domestic and international, non-stop routes for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity journeys, for both adult and child passengers.

“IndiGo Lite builds on IndiGo’s continued focus on delivering tailored offerings to cater to the evolving needs of diverse travellers across India and globally. Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7kg. It also offers customers the flexibility to personalize their journey through optional add-ons, enabling them to purchase services such as check-in baggage, preferred seats, meals, or priority services like Fast Forward,” the airline’s statement read.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

economy class
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / IndiGo introduces ‘Lite’ fare for economy flyers travelling with only cabin bag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.