IndiGo passenger, high on ‘bhang’, tries to open flight door mid-air, arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to open the door of a Hyderbad-bound IndiGo flight mid-air - shortly before the plane was about to land. The incident reportedly took place on May 21 but came to light on Friday. An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

According to the police, the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram, had allegedly consumed ‘bhang’ (an edible preparation made from the cannabis plant) before boarding the flight from Indore, reported PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shortly after the IndiGo flight took off, the man began behaving in an unusual and “weird” manner, media reports claimed. The crew relocated him to a different seat, but he insisted on being seated next to his two friends with whom he had travelled to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Subsequently, as the flight was about to land, the passenger tried to open the plane's door. The airline staff and the co-passengers tried to stop him, the police said.

Also read: IndiGo flight returns to airport after crew spots overbooked passenger standing at the back

As the flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the airline staff lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a case was registered and he was arrested.

However, the 29-year-old was granted bail after medical reports claiming that the accused was suffering from “health issues” were submitted to the police.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 22-year-old man from West Bengal was booked by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police for trying to open the emergency exit door of a flight while it was on the run. The incident reportedly took place on IndiGo's Kolkata-Bengaluru flight.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Koushik Karan, was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the enquiry, the accused claimed that it was his first time travelling on a flight, and he was not aware of the rules.

(With inputs from PTI)