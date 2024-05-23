 IndiGo to introduce business class on busiest routes this year - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo to introduce business class on busiest routes this year

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Currently operating a fleet of over 360 aircraft with only economy class, IndiGo will now offer a "tailor-made business product" on the busiest business routes.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced its plans on Thursday to introduce business class seating in its flights this year to provide more options to its passengers amid rising economic growth and evolving aspirations of Indian society. The airline is set to unveil a "tailor-made business product" in August, coinciding with its 18th anniversary.

IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year. (HT)
IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year. (HT)

The announcement comes on a day IndiGo airline operator Interglobe Aviation reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and follows closely on the heels of the company's recent decision to purchase 30 wide-body aircraft.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes," IndiGo said in a statement.

Read: IndiGo flight returns to airport after crew spots overbooked passenger standing at the back

Currently, the low-cost carrier operates a fleet of over 360 aircraft, offering only economy class on around 2,000 daily flights.

IndiGo, which is the world's third-largest by market value, said that considering India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of Indian society, it is time for IndiGo to redefine premium travel in India, increasing the availability of this service for the nation.

"It will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, perhaps for the first time in their lives," the release said.

"This product will be available on the busiest, and business routes of the nation and will be operational before the end of this year. Coming August, around IndiGo’s anniversary, more details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled," the statement said.

Read: IndiGo’s ‘extra’ passenger: What exactly happened, explained

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.

"Over the past 18 years, India’s and IndiGo’s growth stories have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business," he added.

The airline's Q4 standalone profit doubled year-on-year to 18.94 billion rupees ($227.6 million), above an average analyst estimate of 17.17 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

With inputs from PTI, Reuters

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / IndiGo to introduce business class on busiest routes this year
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On