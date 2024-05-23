IndiGo to introduce business class on busiest routes this year

IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced its plans on Thursday to introduce business class seating in its flights this year to provide more options to its passengers amid rising economic growth and evolving aspirations of Indian society. The airline is set to unveil a "tailor-made business product" in August, coinciding with its 18th anniversary. IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year. (HT)

The announcement comes on a day IndiGo airline operator Interglobe Aviation reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and follows closely on the heels of the company's recent decision to purchase 30 wide-body aircraft.

"In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes," IndiGo said in a statement.

Currently, the low-cost carrier operates a fleet of over 360 aircraft, offering only economy class on around 2,000 daily flights.

IndiGo, which is the world's third-largest by market value, said that considering India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of Indian society, it is time for IndiGo to redefine premium travel in India, increasing the availability of this service for the nation.

"It will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, perhaps for the first time in their lives," the release said.

"This product will be available on the busiest, and business routes of the nation and will be operational before the end of this year. Coming August, around IndiGo’s anniversary, more details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled," the statement said.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.

"Over the past 18 years, India’s and IndiGo’s growth stories have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business," he added.

The airline's Q4 standalone profit doubled year-on-year to 18.94 billion rupees ($227.6 million), above an average analyst estimate of 17.17 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

With inputs from PTI, Reuters