 Delhi airport chaos: IndiGo flyers protest after flight is cancelled. Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Delhi airport chaos: IndiGo passengers protest, raise slogans after flight cancelled. Video

Delhi airport chaos: IndiGo passengers protest, raise slogans after flight cancelled. Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 31, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Several IndiGo flights were cancelled and delayed on Wednesday owing to the poor visibility at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

Massive chaos erupted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday as passengers staged a protest and raised slogans against IndiGo airline after it canceled a Deoghar-bound flight. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport's Terminal 2.

IndiGo passengers protest at Delhi airport after airline cancels Deoghar-bound flight
IndiGo passengers protest at Delhi airport after airline cancels Deoghar-bound flight

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a group of passengers can be heard raising slogans like ‘IndiGo haye haye’ and ‘bandh karo bandh karo’.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The incident comes just a few weeks after the airline was pulled by the aviation regulators - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following several delays that caused massive chaos. IndiGo made headlines when a video of a group of passengers sitting on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport and eating food went viral on social media. The civil aviation ministry imposed a hefty fine of 1.20 crore and 90 lakh on the IndiGo airline and Mumbai Airport respectively.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled and delayed several flights owing to the poor visibility at the Delhi airport due to dense fog. Issuing an advisory for the passengers, IndiGo on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Due to forecasted bad weather, flight operations in #Delhi, #Srinagar and #Chandigarh are likely to be impacted. Please keep a check on your flight status before leaving for the airport.”

A thick layer of dense fog hovered over the national capital for the third consecutive day, impacting visibility and affecting flight services. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Delhi airport reported zero visibility in the morning.

The IGI airport also issued an advisory for passengers saying, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On