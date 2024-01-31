Delhi airport chaos: IndiGo passengers protest, raise slogans after flight cancelled. Video

Massive chaos erupted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday as passengers staged a protest and raised slogans against IndiGo airline after it canceled a Deoghar-bound flight. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport's Terminal 2. IndiGo passengers protest at Delhi airport after airline cancels Deoghar-bound flight

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a group of passengers can be heard raising slogans like ‘IndiGo haye haye’ and ‘bandh karo bandh karo’.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the airline was pulled by the aviation regulators - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following several delays that caused massive chaos. IndiGo made headlines when a video of a group of passengers sitting on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport and eating food went viral on social media. The civil aviation ministry imposed a hefty fine of ₹1.20 crore and ₹90 lakh on the IndiGo airline and Mumbai Airport respectively.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled and delayed several flights owing to the poor visibility at the Delhi airport due to dense fog. Issuing an advisory for the passengers, IndiGo on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Due to forecasted bad weather, flight operations in #Delhi, #Srinagar and #Chandigarh are likely to be impacted. Please keep a check on your flight status before leaving for the airport.”

A thick layer of dense fog hovered over the national capital for the third consecutive day, impacting visibility and affecting flight services. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Delhi airport reported zero visibility in the morning.

The IGI airport also issued an advisory for passengers saying, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

(With inputs from ANI)