IndiGo's website hit by disruption for second time in a week, customers unable to book tickets

The website of IndiGo, India's largest airline, experienced a second disruption in a week on Friday, the company confirmed on its website. The airline's website faced similar disruptions on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airbus A321neo is displayed during the Wings India 2026 civil aviation event at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo (REUTERS)

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In a message on its website, IndiGo acknowledged the disruption and said it was working to fix the problem. Notably, users were unable to book flights and were shown a "no data available" message.

IndiGo's statement on disruption

The message displayed on the website read: "We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services.

Our teams are working on priority, along with our partner, to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may contact our Contact Centre for support. Customers with later travel plans are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Second glitch in a week

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, IndiGo said in a post on X that it was facing "intermittent issues" with its core reservation platform, which could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, IndiGo said in a post on X that it was facing "intermittent issues" with its core reservation platform, which could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services. {{/usCountry}}

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Several users also complained on IndiGo's X handle on Friday about failed bookings, web check-ins and problems with payment confirmations.