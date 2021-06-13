Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition in Uttarakhand, dies in New Delhi
Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition in Uttarakhand, dies in New Delhi

Indira Hridayesh tested positive for Covid-19 in September last year but recovered. She had been participating regularly in political events and organising protests against the state government in Haldwani
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Indira Hridayesh died while on a visit to Delhi to attend party meeting and meet leaders. HT Photo (File)

80-years old Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition in Uttarakhand assembly and veteran Congress leader, died on Sunday in New Delhi, where she attended a party meeting, a senior Congress leader said.

“It is shocking that our senior leader has suddenly left us. She met several party leaders and attended a party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. A day before on Friday, I spoke to her and she told me to continue holding protests against the state government. Her loss is irreparable,” Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said.

Hridayesh tested positive for Covid-19 in September last year but recovered. She had been participating regularly in political events and organising protests against the state government in Haldwani.

Born on April 7, 1941, the veteran Congress leader started her political career in the mid-1970s. She was a finance minister in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017.

