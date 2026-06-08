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Indonesian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar discuss bilateral relations

This come ahead of a planned visit to Jakarta next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to focus on advancing trade and security ties.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 03:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to take forward multilateral cooperation on Sunday, ahead of a planned visit to Jakarta next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to focus on advancing trade and security ties.

Jaishankar and Sugiono co-chaired the eighth bilateral Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi and discussed political ties, defence and security, maritime issues, trade, fintech, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, critical minerals, tourism and education. (@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar and Sugiono, a close aide of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, co-chaired the eighth bilateral Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi and discussed political ties, defence and security, maritime issues, trade, fintech, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, critical minerals, tourism and education. The Joint Commission Meeting was held after a gap of four years.

“Our comprehensive strategic partnership has witnessed strong growth in recent years,” Jaishankar said in a social media post after the meeting. “Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India-ASEAN ties.”

Sugiono said on social media that Indonesia is looking forward to Modi’s upcoming visit, which will be an “important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples.” He listed trade, maritime security, digital connectivity, infrastructure and health among Indonesia’s key priorities in the bilateral partnership.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement that Prabowo’s visit to India last year “provided renewed impetus” to bilateral ties, and the two sides had reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination at regional and multilateral forums.

Indonesia is a “key pillar” of India’s Act East policy and the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership continues to grow across established and new areas of cooperation, the ministry said.

Indonesia is currently India’s second largest trade partner in the Asean grouping and two-way trade has increased from $4.3 billion in 2005-06 to $28.15 billion in 2024-25. India is the second largest buyer of coal and the biggest buyer of crude palm oil from Indonesia.

 
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