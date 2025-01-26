Indonesian team briefed on BrahMos missile

A top-level Indonesian delegation visited the BrahMos Aerospace headquarters and was briefed on the capabilities of the supersonic cruise missile, the company said on Sunday. The delegation was led by Indonesian navy chief Admiral Muhammad Ali. BrahMos Aerospace CEO Jaiteerth R Joshi with Indonesian navy chief Admiral Muhammad Ali. (X-BrahMos Missile)

The development came at a time when Indonesia is engaged in negotiations with India on acquiring the missile system, and the two sides have reached a broad understanding on the pricing of the deal, expected to be worth around $450 million.

“A high-level delegation headed by Chief of Staff, Adm. Muhammad Ali of the Indonesian Navy, visited #BrahMos Aerospace & interacted with Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi & other senior officials from the JV enterprise. The delegation was apprised of supersonic #BRAHMOS weapon system & its formidable capabilities,” BrahMos Aerospace posted on X on Sunday.

The BrahMos missile in an Indo-Russian joint venture.

During the interaction, the two sides exchanged ideas and insights on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and strategy, BrahMos Aerospace added.

If the deal goes ahead, Indonesia will become the second foreign buyer of the missile after the Philippines. In January 2022, India signed a deal worth almost $375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest during the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. The weapons showcased during the ceremonial parade included the BrahMos missile.

The parade included a 160-member Indonesian military marching contingent and a 190-member band contingent from that country.

India and Indonesia on Saturday decided to diversify their trade basket, work on defence supply chains and cooperate closely on maritime security, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding up the Southeast Asian nation as an “important partner” for maintaining security and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

Market access, collaboration on infrastructure and connectivity, and cooperation in health care also figured in talks between Modi and Subianto, who was the chief guest for the Republic Day parade on Sunday, 75 years after President Sukarno was accorded the same honour at India’s first national day celebration.

Prabowo, a retired general, said he would send a high-level delegation to India to take forward defence collaboration following the ratification of a bilateral defence cooperation agreement. Modi added, “To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chains.”

In April 2024, India delivered the first batch of BrahMos missiles and launchers to the Philippines.

BrahMos is the fastest cruise missile in the world with a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound. BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea, and all three variants are in service with the Indian armed forces. The ones being exported to the Philippines can strike targets at 290km, though India has also developed another variant with a range of almost 500km.

In February 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the acquisition of more than 200 BrahMos missiles and associated systems that will be fitted on Indian warships, with the significant capability enhancement for the navy expected to cost around ₹19,000 crore.